“Hey, what you doing? Somebody playing with a toy,” said Kathy Ginity to a cat as they pawed a ball.

Ginity volunteers at the Humane Society of Middletown, Inc., in Orange County, helping take care of the cats. That includes playing with the felines in the free-roam room.

Maureen Hogan is the Manager at the Humane Society. She showed WAMC what used to be the veterinarian’s office, but is now filled to the ceiling with cages of cats, like Birdie.

“We thought she was feral. She was very mean. That's why she has the little tip in her ear but she's come around. So usually with ferals we do what's called TNR: trap, neuter, release. But with Birdie, we gave her a little time and she came around and now she gets to live a good life. So hopefully somebody can come and adopt her, cause she's a beautiful sweet cat,” Hogan said.

Elias Guerra / WAMC Birdie is one of the many cats at Humane Society of Middletown that manager Maureen Hogan hopes get adopted.

Recently the town of Wallkill, adjacent to Middletown, received a $10,000 state grant, secured by New York Assemblywoman Paula Kay, to trap, spay and neuter feral cats, in order to make sure the wild cats can no longer reproduce. Kay says the growing number of cats is an issue all around her district.

“We want to make sure that animals and cats are fed and that as many as possible have homes, but we also know the reality is a lot of these feral cats are going to stay wild and if we can reduce the population in a humane way, that's the very best we can do for them,” Kay said.

At the Humane Society, the rising number of cats is impacting more than the veterinarian’s office. Several rooms have already been converted to house more cats, and two more rooms are being prepped to house even more.

“We probably take in almost five hundred cats and kittens a year. And it's a huge expense. The shelter doesn't profit ever from a cat or kitten. it cost us way more money to spay them, to vaccinate them, to FIV FeLV test them, flea and tick prevention. Things like that cost way more than the few hundred dollar adoption fee that they are,” Hogan explained.

Hogan says, in recent years, the number of feral cats they see has grown, all year-round.

“It's a vicious cycle. When I first started at Middletown Humane over a decade ago, we didn't have nearly the number of cats or nearly the number of phone calls that we have today. It's been getting progressively worse. Winters have been getting shorter and not as cold, so [the cats] survive. Cats now breed four and five times a year where they would only breed twice a year. With the warmer weather it's easier for them to be outside and breed more,” Hogan said.

Hogan says they used to see kittens born from May through September. Now they see kittens born even in December and January.

“There used to be kitten season. Now there is no kitten season. It's all year long,” Hogan said.

Volunteer Paulina Weaver says another challenge they face is that dogs get adopted much easier than cats, especially the adults.

“It's sad cause it's always the kittens that get adopted first. But older cats like Dee Dee, they take a while to get adopted,” Weaver said.

Hogan explained the Humane Society is particularly overburdened, compared to other shelters.

“A lot of the other shelters in the area, without naming anybody, don't take in cats and send everybody here,” Hogan said.

She says Humane Society takes in animals municipalities bring them that are in need of a place to stay, but said they don’t receive municipal dollars. Instead, they rely on adoption fees and donations. She said they really need state funding.

And as the number of animals to care for grows, so does the work for the employees.

“Because in the middle of the winter, [workers are] not coming here in ten below zero [degrees] and going outside and scraping poop off the ground and spraying water on the ground and doing that kind of thing for nothing,” Hogan said.

The Humane Society relies on volunteers to help fill the gaps with the increase in cats in need of care. That's where folks like Ginity are so important. They help with Birdie, Dee Dee, and mischievous little kittens like Apple, who found himself knotted up in WAMC’s XLR cables.