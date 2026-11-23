It took half a century and an essay assignment for Sally Edelstein to come to terms with what she said happened to her at Syracuse University in 1974.

Edelstein, an accomplished collage artist and writer living in Huntington on Long Island, came to Syracuse in 1973 to study at its College of Visual and Performing Arts. Art, she said, was an indicator of her personality. It was what she really wanted to do in the world.

She has good memories of that first year, recalling the sound of the chimes ringing daily from Crouse College’s bell tower, students playing Frisbee on the Quad and the new friendships of an exciting year. During the second semester, however, she went to a party and by the next day, everything had changed for her.

“I had gone to this party and I'm sure I drank a lot,” Edelstein said, telling a story she kept hidden for half a century. “There was a lot to drink. And in the course of the evening, there were some guys who had given me Quaaludes. One thing led to another. I think I went up to someone's bedroom and then suddenly there were a lot more people. And, you know, I basically was sexually raped."

“I had been intoxicated and didn't have the agency to say stop at the time. You know, it was difficult. It's a little bit blurry. It didn't end until way late into early in the morning.”

Edelstein said she went back to her room and told no one — not friends, teachers or police — what had happened.

“I just kept it inside,” she said. “But I was frightened. I was frightened of leaving the dorm. I was frightened of leaving my room. I would bring in meals. I was even scared to go down to the cafeteria. So subsequently I was very scared to go to class. I mean, I did go to a couple of classes, but by and large not. So I ended up failing the classes.”

Courtesy of Sally Edelstein. Sally Edelstein poses with her collage, "Women's Lib: A Storm's Approaching."

The change in her behavior was noticeable, but Edelstein said no one ever asked her if anything was wrong. She flunked out of the College of Visual and Performing Arts. The dismissal was devastating, she said.

She kept her secret for more than 50 years. The trauma, she said, affected her relationships — she stayed very private and would suffer flashbacks to that night at random times. “I just shut this down and I wanted to try to move on,” Edelstein said.

Through the decades, Edelstein established herself as an artist whose work has been exhibited and collected in books, as well as a writer of essays and short films. Her LinkedIn page sums up her work: “I have spent more than fifty years collecting the images America used to explain itself to itself.” Among her work is a short film in 2023 called “Perpetual,” which deals with her struggle against suicide. “I never knew a time when I didn’t grapple with depression,” she said as the film’s narrator. She said that her work has some influences from her life but that she believes it is in her art without her knowing it.

Through the years, sex abuse scandals would come and go in the news without changing her resolve to stay silent. Then came the Cornell 7. A young student said that after a night of drinking, she went to a fraternity party. In a lawsuit, she alleges she was raped by multiple men and that her report to Cornell University police resulted in no charges against the men she alleged raped her.

A sexual assault scandal similar to most, but one detail changed everything for Edelstein. “Hearing the idea that at least one or two of the young men just had to write an essay [as punishment; Cornell says there was more than that], that there was no accountability, something just snapped in me.”

"I need to talk about what happened to me," she thought. First, she discussed pieces of her story on her social media. The response encouraged her to tell more, and the end result was an essay published on HuffPost in October. In it, she told readers what had happened to her, how it affected her life, and what she said was the “boys will be boys” attitude of the times that kept her silent.

“It really only took until just now to realize, ‘Wait a minute, I really didn't fail art.’ They kind of failed me, the whole system,” she said.

Edelstein said that her experiences may feature more prominently in her art in the future, in part because publishing her story has caused many women to write her to tell her their own stories of abuse and silence. “I think there'll be something about that, about how powerful we are when we use how many [of us] there are, how many voices.

“I feel less alone.”