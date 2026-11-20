Nonprofits are hoping that Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation aimed at speeding up payments to them.

The state contracts with nonprofits to deliver services like mental health and senior programs. But a coalition of nonprofits contends payments on those contracts are frequently delayed, affecting services.

“We need government to run better, and when they don't pay nonprofits on time, and they don't pay them fully, and they don't pay the staff, they're really harming our communities,” said Michelle Jackson, executive director of the Human Services Council.

An annual state comptroller’s report on prompt contracts found that in 2025, 76% of contracts were processed after their start or renewal date, down slightly from 78% in 2024. Both figures are up from 58% in 2021.

Many nonprofits have to take out loans to pay needed expenses until their payments are processed. In other cases, they do receive interest from the state, but that is capped at 3%.

Two bills, sponsored by state Sen. Shelley Mayer, D-Yonkers, and Assemblymember Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, would clarify timelines on invoices and payments. The legislation also calls for state agencies to make a payment covering 25% of a contract’s value within one month of execution.

Changes were made to the legislation this year, after the governor vetoed a bill on the issue last year.

She cited concerns about fraud and whether the bill was constitutional.

“I recognize the vital work not-for-profit organizations do to provide services to New Yorkers and remain committed to finding ways to expedite the processing of contracts,” Hochul wrote in a veto message last year. “I have directed my Office of Customer Experience to identify administrative burdens that can be reduced in order to more swiftly fund not-for-profit organizations that provide vital services to the state and its residents.”

But those waiting on grants say delays remain.

For example, patients are still waiting to receive funding for health expenses from the state’s Adult Cystic Fibrosis Assistance Program, which is administered by a third-party nonprofit.

“They're waiting with their receipts. They're waiting with their bills … and wondering when are they going to be able to submit again to be able to have this to have financial relief,” said Amy Plachta, a social worker in Manhattan.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Hochul will review the legislation.