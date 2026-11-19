The outspoken owner of an internet-famous squirrel was arrested Wednesday on fraud charges connected to the animal sanctuary he founded and named after his pet before it was euthanized by New York officials.

Mark Longo, 36, who gained notoriety for his viral videos with the squirrel, Peanut, was arraigned on charges including residential mortgage fraud and second-degree grand larceny in the Southport Town Court near the Pennsylvania border. He pleaded not guilty, according to New York State Police.

Longo built up a following of hundreds of thousands of social-media users by documenting Peanut’s wacky antics. In the closing days of the 2024 presidential race, New York authorities obtained a warrant to seize the critter and a raccoon, which are considered wildlife that can’t legally be kept as pets. The squirrel then bit an officer — and protocol called for it to be euthanized, decapitated and tested for rabies, which came back negative.

The episode became a cause célèbre for JD Vance, Elon Musk and other MAGA supporters while causing an outcry and a wave of violent threats that sent shockwaves through the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Gothamist previously reported.

At the time, state authorities said Longo did not have the proper license to care for a squirrel and a raccoon. Longo was not charged in connection with the incident.

But in recent weeks, Longo and his wife, Daniela Bittner, have both found themselves accused of being on the wrong side of the law.

Along with Longo’s arrest Wednesday, Bittner — who is originally from Germany — was detained by federal immigration authorities in mid-October and is facing possible deportation, according to the Associated Press . Longo has blamed her detention on a paperwork snafu.

On Wednesday, state police accused Longo of using fake pay stubs, letters and application documents to get a $720,000 mortgage. That amount matches the mortgage Longo and two associates received in 2023 for a Chemung County property that became the 311-acre P’Nut’s Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary.

Longo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Peanut’s death led to hundreds of threats against the state DEC and its top officials, with at least 10 buildings temporarily closing down due to bomb threats.

Among those who left violent voicemails , one man said he wanted to see DEC agents “laying dead in the f—ing street.” Another called for the agents involved in the search to be executed on live television.

As a result, the DEC’s entire workforce of about 3,000 employees was permitted to work remotely for a few days. The agency also pulled back on certain public-facing operations, including so-called deer checks along major thoroughfares to weed out poachers, Gothamist reported last year .

State police say they began their fraud investigation of Longo in December 2024, not long after Peanut’s seizure. The agency says it “received information about financial irregularities involving Longo” then, according to a news release .

In all, Longo faces 14 criminal counts ranging from mortgage fraud and grand larceny — both Class C felonies — to falsifying business records, a lower class E felony. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court in February, police said.