New York state officials unveiled a new “roadmap” Wednesday for the rollout of added nuclear power capacity upstate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called for the addition of 5 gigawatts of nuclear power in the state in the coming decades as part of her State of the State address earlier this year.

“Nuclear, I believe is the most sustainable, the most reliable, and ultimately, when it's all done, the most affordable way we can power our state and to give the businesses and the residents who call New York home the certainty that, yes, the lights will stay on despite what is happening elsewhere,” Hochul said during a state nuclear summit Wednesday in Rochester.

The Advanced Nuclear Master Plan addresses issues like commercial viability, workforce readiness and supply chain capacity.

It also lays out guidelines on how to work with communities that would be potential sites for reactors. Last year, Hochul also called on the New York Power Authority to develop 1 gigawatt of nuclear power upstate.

And 12 localities had expressed interest including Dunkirk and Rochester, as well as Broome, Jefferson, Oswego, Schuyler, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties.

“We're going to need not only long-term, I'd say, durable partnership with host communities as we advance toward our 5 gigawatt goal, but we also have the obligation to ensure that those communities are well informed” said Doreen Harris, President and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

NYPA announced 10 potential developers earlier this month, including Avangrid, the parent company of Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG).

Opponents of the governor’s plans said they would try again to lobby legislators to pass a moratorium on new nuclear projects in New York, saying nuclear would be too costly and bad for the environment.

“We need New York state to build an energy system that cuts costs for New Yorkers, decarbonizes our grid as fast as possible, and honors our responsibilities to Indigenous people,” said Graham Hughes, Director of Policy & Advocacy with the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region. “Investing tens of billions of ratepayer and taxpayer dollars into new nuclear energy generation capacity will achieve none of those goals. We need the state to prioritize true renewables, not nuclear energy.”