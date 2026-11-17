E-bicycles and e-scooters have grown in popularity in recent years. But as that popularity has risen, so too has the number of injuries and fatalities resulting from crashes involving those vehicles.

Two local teens who were injured while riding an e-bike earlier this year joined state officials and medical experts at Erie County Medical Center Tuesday to share a message with the general public: while e-bikes have their merits, it is both dangerous and illegal for children to operate them.

Abby Speaker and Alivia Painter, both 14 and from Cheektowaga, decided to try Speaker’s brother’s e-bike in June.

“We thought we were capable of it, but we never realized the dangers of it. So it just all happened, and we were so shocked because we thought we had the ability to do it,” Speaker said.

Overwhelmed by the sudden acceleration of the e-bike, the girls crashed it into a guard rail. Painter suffered a broken elbow, while Speaker suffered a lacerated liver and internal bruising.

Their injuries represent two among a sharply rising number of cases in area hospitals this year.

“Last year, this trauma team treated about 78 e-bike injuries that range in severity from some broken bones, some facial fractures, all the way to deaths. We've eclipsed that number up until August of 2026,” said Dr. Jeffrey Brewer, Chief of Surgery at ECMC.

It’s the same upward trend at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

“In 2024 we saw 10 cases, which grew to 45 last year. In 2026 we have seen 151 cases as of November 12,” said Dr Dori Marshall, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. “Head injuries, broken bones, limbs, face, trips to the OR, extensive stays in our pediatric ICU, and lingering emotional trauma from all of the injuries that these kids have sustained.”

The problem, medical experts say, is children do not have the strength and stamina that adults have to properly react to the e-bike or e-scooter.

“A fit cyclist pedals about 15 miles per hour. Beginners or recreational cyclists are about eight to 10 miles per hour. Most e-bikes reach speeds of around 28 miles per hour,” Brewer said. “They're also heavier than regular bikes, so it’s higher mass going faster. The laws of physics still apply: force equals mass, times acceleration. When you hit, and most e-bike accidents are with vehicles, not pedestrians, you're hitting a car at near-car speeds, without a head, without a helmet. You're hitting the sidewalk. You're hitting the car. These injuries can be much more severe.”

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News Dr. Jeffrey Brewer, Chief of Surgery at Erie County Medical Center, speaks while acting New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Christian Jackstadt looks on, Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

With the holiday gift shopping season getting underway, New York State’s acting Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner, Christian Jackstadt, is telling parents not to consider an e-bike for their children. In addition to the safety risk, it’s also against the law.

“We at DMV and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee are supporters of e-mobility, but using these new powered devices comes with responsibility very similar to driving a car,” he said. “While this may not be popular, children under 16 cannot operate e-bikes and e-scooters legally in New York. Full stop. So I urge parents: please do not purchase these devices for your kids. If they aren't old enough to drive a car, they should not be operating an e-bike or e-scooter. It's that simple.”

Also echoing that message is the organization GoBike Buffalo, which advocates safe bicycle traffic and infrastructure.

Those offering remarks Tuesday acknowledged the benefits of e-bikes, such as providing a useful vehicle for jobs such as deliveries, and giving older adults no longer able to easily pedal a traditional bike another means to travel.

GoBike Buffalo executive director Kevin Heffernan says the more appropriate choice for children are traditional, self-powered bicycles.

“We like what e-bikes are able to do for adults. We also strictly say that their capabilities, their speed, are not meant for children,” Heffernan said. “Children should be pedaling. They should be working their lungs and their hearts as hard as they can to ride fast with their friends. But they also should be following the rules of the road, just like everyone else.”

Jackstadt admits many parents don’t necessarily know e-bikes are illegal for children to use. That’s why the state is stepping up awareness efforts.

“We want to make sure we get the word out there. These are not toys,” he said. “They act more like motor vehicles than bicycles.”

Speaker and Painter didn’t realize they were violating the law by using the e-bike. Speakers says many boys in her school grade are fascinated by e-bikes. She tries to warn them of the dangers, and the fact they’re not legally old enough to ride them.

“Honestly, I don't think they realize that. They get in trouble by the cops all the time, but they just think it's okay to continue,” she said.

Painter shared similar thoughts about trying to warn her peers.

“I would encourage them to know what they're doing before they even try to, but I can't stop them,” she said. “I would show them the scars that I have from not knowing.”