A Utica-based nonprofit organization that helps new refugees is celebrating an anniversary. But both the staff and those they are trying to help are trying to navigate some big changes.

The organization is called The Center, formerly known as the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, and it began in Utica 45 years ago.

Officials with the organization said that it has resettled 18,000 refugees from 37 countries in Utica and other parts of the Mohawk Valley during those more than four decades of existence. The Center provides a wide variety of services including helping with housing, language and various kinds of paperwork.

Shelly Callahan is The Center’s Executive Director, and at a recent celebration of their 45th anniversary, she talked about how welcoming Utica has been to various immigrant groups for decades now.

“Back in the early 1900s, this city was again full of immigrants: Italians, Poles, Germans, Irish, and so they all have an immigrant story,” Callahan said. “And I think that that helps inform maybe how they feel about immigrants.”

But even if many Uticans are still supportive of refugees and other recent immigrants, Callahan said the nonprofit is facing funding challenges and federal government restrictions on how many refugees can come into the U.S. each year.

She said that the caseload at The Center used to involve settling hundreds of refugees every year. But Callahan noted that in 2025, they only resettled about 58 people because of recent federal restrictions on what types of refugees can be resettled in the U.S.

Randy Gorbman / WAER News Kao Kalia Yang, a writer and former refugee living in the Minneapolis area was the keynote speaker at a recent celebration marking the 45th anniversary of The Center. That nonprofit provides services to recent refugees in the Utica area.

The kind of assistance provided by organizations like The Center has been crucial, according to Kao Kalia Yang, who came to Minneapolis in 1987 when she was six years old. Lang is the daughter of parents whose ethnic origins are the Hmong people. Her parents fled Laos to live in a refugee camp in Thailand, before coming to the U.S. Yang spent her early years in that camp.

Yang is a writer now, and she was the keynote speaker at The Center’s anniversary celebration.

With the crackdown involving ICE agents and various immigrant groups in Minneapolis in recent years, it hurts Yang that her children, who, like her, are U.S. citizens, have to worry about their future.

“In my house, I have tiny little cards,” Yang said. She said the cards have information for her kids such as, ‘What happens if ICE comes, and what if they take mommy?’ What should my children do? I have a 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds, and we go through the drills.”

Both Yang and Callahan are hopeful that changes taking place in Congress next year with the recent elections, will reverse some of the changes that have negatively impacted refugees and other immigrants.

Yang spoke about her desire to continue living and working in the U.S.

“The only citizenship I've ever held is American citizenship, and I'm so honored to be here,” said Yang. “So many of us come here with our accents, with our hurts and our yearning to make this country possible.”