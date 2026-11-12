New York family caregivers face mounting financial strain, AARP report finds

Family caregivers in New York spend nearly $16,000 out of pocket on average annually caring for loved ones. That leads a report issued by AARP New York, which also identified that 3.9 million people across the state are helping family members remain in their homes and communities as unpaid caregivers.

November is National Family Caregivers Month and service providers along with government agencies are highlighting the often unseen work that New Yorkers are doing.

"Those numbers are staggering, but behind every one of them is a person, a daughter, a husband, a friend, a neighbor, someone balancing caregiving with work, family, finances, and their own health," said AARP New York Executive Council President Bill McDonald.

Organization leaders are also offering real world advice they've seen working with both caregivers and their loved ones. An overarching theme is that it is never too early to begin the planning process.

CEO of the Center for Elder Law and Justice, Karen Nichols, said she has seen time and time again financial and legal issues arise once a person's health hits a decline.

"We tell people to have a healthcare proxy and power of attorney as early as possible, and I think it's really important," Nichols said. "People feel like they want to keep their authority and their autonomy as long as possible. But just because you have those documents doesn't mean you're giving up that that authority and autonomy."

AARP also offers free digital tools and resources to help get planning started.

While the caregiving process can be difficult, experts say it's also vital that the caregiver does not put their own health and wellbeing on the backburner.

"Often those providing care put their own needs aside while prioritizing their loved ones. One message I really want for everyone to leave here today with is that caregiver well-being is not separate from patient care," said Rachel Salvaggio, a licensed clinical social worker at the UBMD Neurology, Alzheimer's Disease, and Memory Disorders Center. "When caregivers feel supported, they are better equipped to continue providing care to their loved ones, recognizing their needs, encouraging them to seek support, and connecting them with appropriate resources are all important parts of caring for the individual."

AARP is calling on New York lawmakers to increase funding for services such as home delivered meals and medical transportation to ease the financial strain on family caregivers.