Hochul kicks off early voting in Buffalo, rallies Democrats ahead of Election Day

Governor Kathy Hochul returned to her hometown of Buffalo Saturday to kick off the final 10 days of her reelection campaign, rallying Erie County Democrats before casting her ballot on the first day of early voting in New York.

Hochul joined local Democratic leaders and supporters at the party's coordinated campaign headquarters, reflecting on her political roots in Western New York and the importance of the region as she seeks another term, in a race against Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

"This community made me who I am, and yes, this is a tough, rough, and tumble business," Hochul said. "It's not for the faint of heart, but I draw the strength from this community that has been knocked down and counted out so many times in my lifetime."

The rally brought together several prominent Democratic officials, including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Congressman Tim Kennedy and Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan.

Peoples-Stokes called on supporters to mobilize voters beyond simply casting their own ballots.

"You are going to have to do something, and it's going to be a little bit more than just a vote," she said. "You're going to have to do a little bit more than that."

Kennedy echoed that message, connecting the gubernatorial race to the broader political stakes in Washington, where Democrats are seeking to regain control of Congress.

"We have got to get our vote out. We have got to make sure that we protect the rights of our fellow citizens, and we've got to make sure that we send a message to Washington that better days are ahead," Kennedy said.

The rally came amid questions from local Republicans about whether Hochul can carry her home county in November.

Asked by reporters afterward about those concerns, Hochul pushed back against Republican criticism, tying Blakeman to President Donald Trump and arguing that federal immigration enforcement, tariffs and tensions with Canada have negatively affected Western New York.

She also emphasized her administration's record, citing investments in education, economic development and initiatives intended to reduce costs for New York families.

When asked what issues are motivating voters, Hochul pointed to affordability, highlighting her plans to expand universal childcare across the state.

"I know people are still struggling. I really do," Hochul said, adding that she has heard those concerns directly from residents during visits throughout Western New York.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, has also made affordability a central campaign issue, criticizing New York's taxes and cost of living while campaigning on proposals to reduce both.

Despite Republican criticism of her standing in Erie County, Hochul expressed confidence about her prospects in Western New York.

"I feel very good about it," she told reporters.

Following the rally, Hochul visited the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site on Delaware Avenue to cast her ballot. Her Saturday campaign itinerary also included a rally in Rochester with Congressman Joe Morelle.

Early voting continues across New York through Sunday, November 1. Erie County voters can cast their ballots at any of the county's designated early-voting locations, regardless of where they live within the county. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, with polls open statewide from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

