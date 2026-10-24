Erie County Republicans hold early vote rally in Lancaster

Early Voting is officially open, and on Saturday Republican Leaders gathered with supporters at the VFW post in Lancaster before heading down the road to the Depew Municipal Building to cast their ballots.

Saritha Komatireddy, who is running for New York Attorney General, was among those on hand for the rally.

Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker said he is excited about the turnout and engagement so far this election season.

BTPM News Republican leader Michael Cracker meets the media on the first day of early voting

"We've had so much energy, not just today, but for the last several months," said Kracker. "We have had campaign headquarters staffed for all year. We've been getting out the vote, identifying our voters, signing people up to register, talking to them about early voting, and now it's all about deploying that energy to the polling places. So we're going to do a quick rally here because I told everybody I want to rah-rah, I want to get up the energy, and then I want to get everybody out on the streets."

When asked about the election, Kracker says there is a lot at stake this year.

"I think it starts at the statewide level. Kathy Hochul has destroyed New York State," he said. "She's from Western New York, and I don't think there's any region of the state that's more embarrassed by the far-left policies that have led to higher utility bills and an erosion of public safety. Bruce Blakeman is the candidate that we need to change our state and put us back on a track to be the Empire State."

Kracker added, "But then we have important local races here in Erie County for state assembly, county legislature, town local races for the first time. So there's so much on the ballot in this election that we need everybody to get out."

As far as what voters should have on their mind when heading to the polls this year, Kracker suggests it is pocketbook issues.

"Kathy Hochul wants to play the blame game," he said. "She's been governor of the state for more than four years, and under Kathy Hochul's watch, the cost of living in New York has skyrocketed. Our utility bills are 70 percent higher than the national average. She can blame Donald Trump, all she wants.

"We are an outlier around the country with the cost of utility bills in this state. So I think if you're somebody who opens up your mailbox with anxiety because you're worried about what you're going to see from the utility companies that she has granted rate hike after rate hike to, you need to vote her out of office."

For anyone hesitant to come out and vote this year, Kracker says this year's election is especially important for those who may be in financial need.

"If you're having a hard time affording the basic essentials of life, you've got to get out and vote because it's Kathy Hochul and the Albany Democrats that are responsible for those challenges. There is an affordability crisis in this state, and it is being driven by the policies in Albany and here in Erie County, where we have some of the highest taxes in the state of New York, so this is a one-party state," he said. "The Democrats are in control of everything at the state, local, and county level. If you want to see a change of direction, you've got to vote them out of office and put new people in charge."

Early voting will continue through Sunday, Nov. 1. You may find the voting locations here.

