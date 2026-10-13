Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner discuses constituents' needs ahead of election

Election Day is three weeks away, and the entire New York State Legislature is on the ballot.

WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine sat down with Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to discuss what she’s hearing from constituents in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties and how she believes she's working to meet their needs.

WAMC has also reached out to her challenger, Republican Allen Caruso, to discuss the race ahead of Election Day.