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Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner discuses constituents' needs ahead of election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published October 13, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Carrie Woerner in the New York State Assembly
nyassembly.gov
Carrie Woerner in the New York State Assembly

Election Day is three weeks away, and the entire New York State Legislature is on the ballot.

WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine sat down with Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to discuss what she’s hearing from constituents in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties and how she believes she's working to meet their needs.

WAMC has also reached out to her challenger, Republican Allen Caruso, to discuss the race ahead of Election Day.
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine