Debate date set for New York governor candidates

The Associated Press file photos Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, left, is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The candidates for New York governor have set a date for their first and only debate ahead of the November election.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman will face one another on Oct. 13.

Spectrum News announced the date Tuesday. It'll be broadcast live on the network's affiliates across the state, and on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the candidates for state comptroller will debate Oct. 1.

The attorney general candidates will take the stage on Oct. 8.