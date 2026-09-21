Sullivan County Care Center to remain open temporarily says Ulster County Judge

On Monday, Ulster County Judge Kevin Bryant ruled to extend an injunction that says the County must keep the Senior Care Center at Sunset Lake open temporarily.

“Right now, we have an invalid vote, we have a closure that's predicated on an invalid vote. We have a lot of human misery that's being caused by a closure predicated upon an invalid vote," said Michael Sussman, attorney for the petitioners, who sued the County and New York State Dept. of Health earlier in September over the closure.

On Monday, Sussman argued before Judge Bryant that the vote to close the senior center violated Open Meetings Law and was conducted in a closed-door Executive Session in March.

Khalid Bashjawish, Deputy County Attorney for Sullivan County, argued there is no remedy the court can provide at this point to former Sunset Lake residents who have left.

Documents and replies for both sides must be filed by October 19.