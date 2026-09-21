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Sullivan County Care Center to remain open temporarily says Ulster County Judge

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
Sullivan County residents stood for a photo outside of the Ulster County Courthouse on Monday.

On Monday, Ulster County Judge Kevin Bryant ruled to extend an injunction that says the County must keep the Senior Care Center at Sunset Lake open temporarily.

“Right now, we have an invalid vote, we have a closure that's predicated on an invalid vote. We have a lot of human misery that's being caused by a closure predicated upon an invalid vote," said Michael Sussman, attorney for the petitioners, who sued the County and New York State Dept. of Health earlier in September over the closure.

On Monday, Sussman argued before Judge Bryant that the vote to close the senior center violated Open Meetings Law and was conducted in a closed-door Executive Session in March.

Khalid Bashjawish, Deputy County Attorney for Sullivan County, argued there is no remedy the court can provide at this point to former Sunset Lake residents who have left.

Documents and replies for both sides must be filed by October 19.
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News Sullivan Countysenior centerOpen Meeting LawhearingUlster County Court
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra