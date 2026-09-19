Fresh Air Weekend: Colin Kaepernick; Singer/actor Danielle Brooks

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

10 years after taking a knee, Colin Kaepernick is still waging a Perilous Fight: The former 49ers quarterback created an uproar in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. In The Perilous Fight, he explains why he still wants to play football.

Singer/actor Danielle Brooks says "gratitude should always lead the way": Brooks grew up in a church where her mom was a minister and her dad a deacon. She went on to play Taystee in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Now she co-stars in If I Go Will They Miss Me?

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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