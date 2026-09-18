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Blakeman slams Hochul's energy rebates and vows to lift fracking ban

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 18, 2026 at 2:52 PM EDT
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor, greets Rick Sabourin of Hamlin on Sept. 18, 2026, in Greece before holding a news conference.
Beth Adams
/
WXXI News
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York governor, greets Rick Sabourin of Hamlin on Sept. 18, 2026, in Greece before holding a news conference.

Days before New Yorkers are to begin receiving Gov. Kathy Hochul's energy rebate checks, the governor's Republican challenger in the upcoming election said voters can see through her motives.

"It's a scheme, and it's election year trick, where she's going to mail everybody a check between $100 and $200, after she's raised your utility bills annually from 700 to $1,000 or more, depending on the size of your home," Nassau County Executive and Republican candidate for governor Bruce Blakeman said at a campaign stop in Greece this morning.

He blamed Democratic policies for pushing up utility rates. An analysis by the New York Independent System Operator points to natural gas prices, aging infrastructure and tightening power supplies.

Blakeman vowed to cut utility rates in half if he is elected, by signing an emergency order to lift the state's ban on fracking.

Environmentalists have long opposed the practice of extracting oil and natural gas from deep underground rock formations due to concerns over water safety, air quality, and climate stability.

New York's ban was first enacted by executive order under then-Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014. The state legislature codified the ban into state law in 2020.

After a years-long environmental review, the state Department of Environmental Conservation concluded that the risks to public health and safety outweighed economic benefits.

Blakeman said he also opposes green energy programs including the installation of large-scale solar arrays on agricultural land and offshore wind projects.
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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams