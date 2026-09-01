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First human case of West Nile virus found in Westchester County

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Elias Guerra
Published September 1, 2026 at 9:01 PM EDT
João Trindade
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Westchester County reported on Tuesday its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

County officials say the case was confirmed in a Yonkers resident who had recently traveled outside of the county.

This comes as nearby Orange County reported a mosquito pool in the village of Goshen was carrying the virus.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 71 mosquito pools tested positive for the disease between August 16th and August 22nd. Since the beginning of 2026, outside of New York City, almost 200 mosquito pools in the state have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

To prevent breeding mosquitos, Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said, “remove all standing water around your home after it rains, and use repellents when you spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn.”
Elias Guerra
Elias Guerra is WAMC’s Lower Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. Their work focuses on climate and local accountability. Guerra has been published in City & State New York, Prism, and in public media stations across New York. Previously, they've investigated flooding in New York City, NYPD misconduct, and Islamophobia at universities. Elias received their Master's in Journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School at CUNY. You can reach them at eguerra@wamc.org with questions, tips, or feedback.
See stories by Elias Guerra