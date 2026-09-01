First human case of West Nile virus found in Westchester County

Westchester County reported on Tuesday its first human case of West Nile Virus this year.

County officials say the case was confirmed in a Yonkers resident who had recently traveled outside of the county.

This comes as nearby Orange County reported a mosquito pool in the village of Goshen was carrying the virus.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 71 mosquito pools tested positive for the disease between August 16th and August 22nd. Since the beginning of 2026, outside of New York City, almost 200 mosquito pools in the state have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

To prevent breeding mosquitos, Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said, “remove all standing water around your home after it rains, and use repellents when you spend time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn.”