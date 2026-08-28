Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

The state’s new immigration law is now in effect. It prohibits local law enforcement from signing formal cooperation agreements with ICE.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for governor, said his county will comply with the law, reluctantly.

But the county is joining Rensselaer County and 14 other sheriffs in filing a lawsuit against the law. The state is counter-suing Rensselaer County for not complying.

On another legal front, a mixed picture for New York’s challenge to an executive order from President Donald Trump on mail-in voting. It requires the states to send voter lists to the U.S. Postal Service. The Supreme Court allowed the government to continue implementing the order. But the justices did not rule on the merits of the order so legal battles continue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the integrity of New York’s elections remains strong.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.