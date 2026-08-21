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New Ulster County local law aims to provide property tax relief to low-income homeowners

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sam Dingman
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ulster County District 19 Legislator Lindsey Grossman
Lindsey Grossman
Ulster County District 19 Legislator Lindsey Grossman

A new local law in Ulster County would give some residents a 50% exemption on their property tax payments.

The law is designed to lower property tax bills for low-income homeowners, many of whom buy houses at below-market rates through programs like Habitat for Humanity. The problem, according to District 19 Legislator Lindsey Grossman, is that buyers still pay property tax based on the full value of the house.

"When they buy these homes, they're legally restricted down the line from selling that same home at market rate," said Grossman. "The whole idea is that over a long period of time, these organizations who invested in this house want to make sure that it's available for other affordable families down the line, and so we really felt that it was unfair that people were paying property taxes on a value that they really could never take advantage of."

Grossman wrote the legislation, which she estimates will save those homeowners several hundred dollars a year. But, she says, "If towns in school districts follow the lead of what we did at the county tax level, these savings can go towards $3,000 per year."

Grossman’s legislation was passed unanimously by the Ulster County Legislature. It now faces a public hearing before it’s signed into law.

Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
See stories by Sam Dingman