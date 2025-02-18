Ulster County executive says federal funding freeze would be 'devastating' for rural counties

The federal government caused a lot of confusion for states and municipalities this week when a Trump Administration memo ordered a temporary freeze on all federal grants and loans. The White House has since said the pause was meant to review whether any of the funds conflict with President Trump's recent executive orders. The memo was rescinded later Tuesday, after attorneys general in several states, including New York, signaled they would sue over the matter.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger says the pause panicked local services and nonprofits. The Democrat spoke about the funding freeze and more with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.

"We rely on federal funding for about $60 million worth of programs and services in Ulster County alone," says Metzger. "I was of course releived that the pause was lifted, but it certainly doesn't alleviate my concerns about the near future."

What would cuts mean to Ulster County?

Cuts are particularly devastating for a rural county like ours, because we just don't have the tax base to absorb that kind of impact. Many people aren't aware of what an important role federal funding plays in the services we provide and in our infrastructure, in our public safety. I can give you lots of examples: our Office of the Aging provides essential nutrition to struggling seniors. Last year alone, they provided over 100,000 meals to low-income seniors — and this is entirely federally funded. Our Health Department, they basically administer the WIC (Women, Infant and Children) program — which is, again, an entirely federally-funded program that provides essential services to mothers, new mothers and children: breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritional counseling, food assistance. Our transportation system, our bus system — which many of our residents depend upon — 40 percent of the funding of our bus system is federal. I mean, there's so many examples. So many examples.

Were any of those services disrupted Tuesday? Tell me about what that day was like for you.

There was some disruption with Medicaid, ironically, because then they came out saying Medicaid wouldn't be affected — but there was actually a disruption in those services. Of course, all of our departments, generally, were scrambling to look at how this pause would have affected immediate implementation of programs. We shared that budget memo with all 25 of our departments, and basically catalogued all the programs and services that depend on federal funding. This is, no doubt, good planning anyway for the future. And we just let them know that we didn't have — like, there was no information in that memo from the Office of Management and Budget. It was this sweeping directive with no specifics about what would be affected. And so it, of course, made planning very difficult as well. All we can say is I was very, very happy and supportive of State Attorney General [Letitia] James — her effort, along with other states, to file suit and challenge the constitutionality of that move. I think a number of these executive orders, the constitutionality of them is in serious question. And ultimately this pause was lifted because it was clear that it wouldn't stand up.

It's a change of subject, but I wanted to ask: not long after this, the county identified cases of bird flu on a local farm. What's the latest on that situation?

Well I can't get into the details of that case, but there has been one farm identified in Ulster County with a confirmed case of bird flu affecting the flock of 50 ducks and geese. We're following all the protocols to contain, address and monitor that situation. Our Department of Health, I would refer our residents to our county Department of Health and State Department of Health websites for information and advice, to do what they can. But I want people to know that there have been no human cases identified in New York state to date. There haven't been any cases of domestic pets with bird flu that have been identified. Just this one case focusing on this farm, but it's something that our Department of Health is monitoring extremely closely.