Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 2/5/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:56 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
Paul Caiano

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the teens.

Cloudy with snow tomorrow, changing to freezing rain and drizzle before ending from south to north during the mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Storm total snowfall:

3-6" Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Vermont, and Northern Berkshires

2-4" Northern Catskills, i-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Taconics, Litchfield Hills, Pioneer Valley

1-3" Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern Catskills, Connecticut Valley
