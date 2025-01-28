NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 1/28/25

Snow showers and possibly a squall early this morning, then increasing sunshine and wind today. Early day highs in the 20s, with temperatures falling into the teens by the end of the day.

Increasing clouds with light snow moving back in tonight. Lows in the teens, then temperatures climb into the 20s by sunrise.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Most valley locations will see 1-3" of snow by mid-morning Wednesday, with the hills and mountains getting 2-5."