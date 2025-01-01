© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By David Guistina
Published January 1, 2025 at 6:37 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Cloudy with rain, tapering to scattered showers today. Rain, changing to snow in the mountains. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Windy with rain, changing to snow in the hills tonight. All rain in the valleys, with a few snow showers late tonight. Lows in the mid 30s.

A coating up to an inch in the Greater Capital District, Upper Hudson Valley and Champlain Valley.

1-3 inches in the I-88 corridor, Catskills, Berkshires, Taconics, and eastern Mohawk Valley.

3-6" in the Mohawk Valley from Canajoharie west, and the Green Mountains of Vermont.

No snow accumulation in the mid and lower Hudson Valley and the Connecticut and Pioneer Valleys.

Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.
Tags
Weather Morning Weather
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina