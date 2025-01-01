Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast

Cloudy with rain, tapering to scattered showers today. Rain, changing to snow in the mountains. Becoming breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Windy with rain, changing to snow in the hills tonight. All rain in the valleys, with a few snow showers late tonight. Lows in the mid 30s.

A coating up to an inch in the Greater Capital District, Upper Hudson Valley and Champlain Valley.

1-3 inches in the I-88 corridor, Catskills, Berkshires, Taconics, and eastern Mohawk Valley.

3-6" in the Mohawk Valley from Canajoharie west, and the Green Mountains of Vermont.

No snow accumulation in the mid and lower Hudson Valley and the Connecticut and Pioneer Valleys.

Mostly cloudy and windy with snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

