Cloudy and breezy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm today. Highs in the 40s north and west, in the 50s in the Greater Capital District, and in the lower 60s south and east.

Cloudy and breezy with rain and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Lows in the lower 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy with scattered snow showers tomorrow. Becoming windy. Highs in the mid 30s.