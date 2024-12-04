NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 12/4/24

Increasing clouds today with snow showers developing late in the day. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Cloudy and breezy with snow tonight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow tapering off to snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snowfall totals by the end of the day Thursday:

1-3" in the Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley and Pioneer Valley.

3-6" in the Catskills, I-88 corridor, Upper Hudson Valley, Lake George/Saratoga area, Litchfield Hills and Berkshires.

6-10" in the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley west of Amsterdam, Green Mountains.

1 inch or less in the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley.