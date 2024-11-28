NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 11/28/24

Cloudy with rain and snow in the valleys today and snow across the higher terrain. Later in the afternoon, areas with rain will change to wet snow before ending. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snowfall totals by mid evening:

A coating up to an inch or 2 in the Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley, Pioneer Valley and Litchfield Hills.

2-4 inches increasing with elevation up to 4-8 inches with as much as 10 inches in the Catskills, I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Berkshires, Taconics and Rensselaer Plateau.

Little or no snow in the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley.

Snow ending this evening, then partly mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Partly sunny and breezy tomorrow with a few snow showers. Heavier squalls in the snow belts. Highs in the upper 30s.

