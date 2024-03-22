NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 3/22/24

Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds today. Highs in the upper 30s.

Cloudy with snow and rain tonight in the valleys changing to all rain. Staying all snow in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Cloudy with cold rain south of I-90 tomorrow. Snow, changing to rain, then back to snow in the valleys north of I-90. In the hills and mountains north of I-90 all snow. Highs near 40.

Storm totals:

A coating up to 1": Hudson Valley south of Albany and Connecticut Valley

A coating up to 3": Southern Catskills, Tacconics, Southern Berkshires, Litchfield Hills

1-3" Northern Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Greater Capital District, Northern Berkshires, Pioneer Valley

2-4" Mohawk Valley, Saratoga Region, Southern Vermont

4-8" Southern Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Central Vermont

8-14" Central Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Northern Vermont.