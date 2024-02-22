© 2024
NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/22/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers tonight. Also areas of fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Most of the hills and mountains will get a coating of wet snow up to 2 inches, with a few places as much as 3 or 4 inches.

Most valley locations will have little or no snow accumulation.

Rain and snow showers tomorrow morning, then drying out with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
