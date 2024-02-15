NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/15/24

Increasing clouds today with light snow moving in by evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

More snow tonight, tapering off after midnight. Becoming windy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Snowfall accumulations:

4-8" in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

2-4" in the Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, the rest of Vermont including the Champlain Valley, the Upper Hudson Valley, And the Northern Berkshires.

A dusting up to 2" in the Greater Capital District, the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, the rest of Massachusetts and Connecticut.