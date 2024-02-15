© 2024
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/15/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:49 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds today with light snow moving in by evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

More snow tonight, tapering off after midnight. Becoming windy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Snowfall accumulations:

4-8" in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

2-4" in the Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, the rest of Vermont including the Champlain Valley, the Upper Hudson Valley, And the Northern Berkshires.

A dusting up to 2" in the Greater Capital District, the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, the rest of Massachusetts and Connecticut.
Paul Caiano
