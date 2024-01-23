© 2024
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/23/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:56 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds with snow or a rain snow mix moving in this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Light snow tonight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Total accumulation:

2-4" Adirondacks and Green Mountains

Coating up to 2" Most other locations

Little or no accumulation Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley

Cloudy tomorrow with rain showers, possibly mixed with wet snow showers across the higher terrain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
