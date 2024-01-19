NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/19/24

Mostly cloudy with snow showers tomorrow. A steadier light snow possible in the Catskills and Mid Hudson Valley across into Southern New England. Highs in the mid 20s.



An inch or less north of I-90, a coating up to 2" from I-90 south.

A few snow showers tonight. Lows in the single digits and lower teens.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper teens with wind chill values 10 below to 5 above zero.