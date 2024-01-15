© 2024
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/15/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | authorBy Paul Caiano
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 6:50 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Increasing clouds tonight with light snow in the Catskills and Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and southwest New England by sunrise. Lows in the teens to around 20.

Light snow tomorrow. highs in the mid 20s.

Snowfall accumulation by the end of the day:

1-3" Most places from I-90 south

Dusting up to 2" southern Adirondacks, upper Hudson Valley, southern VT and Pioneer Valley

Dusting Northern NY and New England closer to the Canadian border, including the Champlain Valley.
tagsHeading
Weather Morning Weather
Paul Caiano
seeStoriesBy