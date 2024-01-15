NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/15/24

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Increasing clouds tonight with light snow in the Catskills and Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and southwest New England by sunrise. Lows in the teens to around 20.

Light snow tomorrow. highs in the mid 20s.

Snowfall accumulation by the end of the day:

1-3" Most places from I-90 south

Dusting up to 2" southern Adirondacks, upper Hudson Valley, southern VT and Pioneer Valley

Dusting Northern NY and New England closer to the Canadian border, including the Champlain Valley.