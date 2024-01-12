NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/12/24

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Becoming windy with snow and rain, changing to rain, heavy at times tonight. Temperatures climbing into the 40s.

Snowfall accumulation before changing to rain:

3-6" in the highest terrain in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains

1-3" in the Catskills, Taconics, Berkshires, Greens, and Southern and Western Adirondacks.

A coating Up To 1" in the Greater Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Pioneer Valley.

Morning rain showers, becoming scattered in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the 40s.