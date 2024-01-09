NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 1/9/24

Thickening clouds today with light snow developing during the afternoon, changing to rain by evening. Becoming breezy. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Snowfall accumulation before changing to rain:

3-6" in the highest terrain in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains

1-3" in the Catskills, Taconics, Berkshires, Greens, and Southern and Western Adirondacks.

A Coating Up To 1" in the Greater Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Pioneer Valley.

Windy with rain, heavy at times tonight. Temperatures climbing into the 40s and lower 50s.

Morning scattered rain showers, changing to snow showers in the afternoon. Windy with early highs near 50, with temperatures falling during the day back through the 40s and 30s.