NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 11/21/23

Increasing clouds and becoming breezy today with snow and rain moving in toward sunset, first in the western Catskills, Mohawk Valley and western Adirondacks, then points east. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.



Snow and rain, becoming all rain from south to north tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Storm total snowfall before the change to rain:

Trace: Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern New England

Coating to 2 inches: Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Champlain Valley, Taconics.

2-4 inches: Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Green Mountains, Northern Berkshires.

Cloudy with rain early Wednesday, then drying out. Highs in the mid 40s.