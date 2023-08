NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Increasing clouds today with showers moving in. Highs near 70.

More showers and possibly a thunderstorm tonight. Lows in the low 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms early tomorrow, then partly sunny with a scattered shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.