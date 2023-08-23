NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 8/23/23

High pressure remains in control today, bringing us another day of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the 70s. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of our next approaching system.

Clouds continue to thicken on Thursday with increasing chances for scattered showers through the afternoon. Showers will be likely Thursday night and Friday morning with the chance of a few more showers through Friday afternoon. Highs both days will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Right now the weekend looks mostly dry. We do run the risk of a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and an isolated shower or two on Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry. Highs will stay in the 70s.