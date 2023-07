NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 28, 2023.

Hazy sun and humid with an isolated thunderstorm today. Highs in the low 90s.

Increasing clouds with the chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm late tonight. Lows in the low 70s.

Partly sunny and humid tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.