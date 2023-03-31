© 2023
NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 3/31/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT
Paul Caiano
WNYT
/
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds with rain later today. Wet snow across the higher terrain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

More rain showers tonight. Areas of fog and drizzle. Lows in the 40s.

Rain tomorrow morning. Then partly sunny, breezy and unseasonably mild in the middle of the day. More late day showers and a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the 60s.

Paul Caiano
