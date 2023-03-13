© 2023
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast for 3/13/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 13, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
/

Rain changing to snow tonight, and becoming heavy at times. Lows in the lower 30s.

More snow tomorrow, heavy at times. Becoming windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Total Accumulation by Wednesday morning:

2-4 inches Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley

3-6 inches northernmost NY, the Champlain Valley and northeast Vermont

4-8 inches mid-Hudson Valley and Pioneer Valley.

8-14 inches Greater Capital District, down to the mid-Hudson Valley and north into the upper Hudson Valley. 8-14 inches also for Central Vermont.

12-20 inches Southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Helderbergs and Catskills westbound into Central NY. 12 to 20 inches also for the Rensselaer Plateau and Taconics east, into Western and Central New England.

15-25 inches with localized amounts of up to 30 inches Catskills, Southern Green Mountains and the higher terrain in the Berkshires.

