NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 3/10/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 10, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Newschannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano
/

Increasing clouds today with light rain and snow moving in by evening, mainly south of I-90. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Snow tonight, steadiest in the Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley and Western New England. Lows near 30.

Total Accumulation:

2-4" with isolated 5" amounts Catskills and Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and Western Mass and CT.

1-3" I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Southern Adirondacks, Capital District

Dusting up to 2" Central Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley and Southern VT with lower amounts toward the Canadian Border.

Light snow early tomorrow morning, then partly sunny. Highs near 40.

