NewsChannel13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 3/3/23

Increasing clouds with rain and snow moving in later today in southern NY. Highs near 40.

Snow, heavy at times tonight. Snow will mix with sleet along and south of I-90 with more sleet and even rain farther south toward the coast. Lows in the lower 30s.

Snow and sleet, tapering off to snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Storm total accumulations by Saturday afternoon:

8-12 inches in the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains and the higher terrain of the Berkshires.

4-8 inches along the I-88 corridor, the Northern Catskills, the Greater Capital District, east into southwestern VT and most of Massachusetts. 4-8 inches will also be likely in northernmost NY, the Champlain Valley and northernmost VT.

2-4 inches of snow and sleet in the mid Hudson Valley and northern Connecticut

2 inches or less of sleet will fall closer to the coast.