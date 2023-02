Rain south and snow sleet and freezing rain elsewhere this morning, tapering off to snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Another 1-3 inches of snow possible in northern New York and New England.

Cloudy and becoming breezy with more rain and snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Partly sunny, windy and much colder tomorrow with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 20s.