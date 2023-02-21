NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC regional forecast 2-21-23

Cloudy with rain and snow showers today. A coating possible in the valleys with up to an inch in most hill towns. 1-3 inches in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains with localized amounts of up to 5 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, then clearing out overnight tonight lows in the mid-20s.

Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds tomorrow with snow moving in after dark. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.