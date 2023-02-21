© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC regional forecast 2-21-23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST
Paul Caiano
WNYT
/
Paul Caiano

Cloudy with rain and snow showers today. A coating possible in the valleys with up to an inch in most hill towns. 1-3 inches in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains with localized amounts of up to 5 inches possible. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, then clearing out overnight tonight lows in the mid-20s.

Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds tomorrow with snow moving in after dark. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tags
Weather Morning WeatherPaul Caiano
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano