Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers today. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Snow, tapering off to rain and snow showers tomorrow. A coating up to an inch in most places with up to 1 to 3 inches in parts of the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Highs in the low 40s.