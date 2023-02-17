NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/17/23

Cloudy and breezy with snow, sleet, and freezing rain changing to all snow before ending north of I-90 today. Temperatures falling through the 30s and 20s and into the teens by early evening. Rain, tapering off to rain and snow showers south of I-90. Temperatures starting in the lower 50s, the falling through the 40s and 30s by this evening.

In the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and the Champlain Valley up to 1-3 three inches of snow with icing possible as well. Little or no snow or ice accumulations elsewhere.

A few snow showers tonight, then partly cloudy. Lows in the teens.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.