Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/17/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 17, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST
Paul Caiano
WNYT
/
Paul Caiano

Cloudy and breezy with snow, sleet, and freezing rain changing to all snow before ending north of I-90 today. Temperatures falling through the 30s and 20s and into the teens by early evening. Rain, tapering off to rain and snow showers south of I-90. Temperatures starting in the lower 50s, the falling through the 40s and 30s by this evening.

In the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and the Champlain Valley up to 1-3 three inches of snow with icing possible as well. Little or no snow or ice accumulations elsewhere.

A few snow showers tonight, then partly cloudy. Lows in the teens.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Weather
Paul Caiano
