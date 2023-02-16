© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New York state Senate rejects Hector LaSalle's nomination for chief judge in setback for Gov. Hochul
Weather
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC regional forecast 2-16-23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano,
David Guistina
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST
Paul Caiano
WNYT
/
Paul Caiano

Increasing clouds today with showers moving in during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

Cloudy with showers tonight, mixing with sleet and freezing rain toward the Canadian border after Midnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s north to the lower 50s in Southern NY and New England.

Cloudy and becoming windy with showers early tomorrow, changing to sleet and freezing rain before ending north of I-90. Early highs in the lower 50s south of I-90, colder north, with temperatures falling sharply by the end of the day.

Tags
Weather Paul CaianoMorning Weather
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina