NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC regional forecast 2-16-23

Increasing clouds today with showers moving in during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s.

Cloudy with showers tonight, mixing with sleet and freezing rain toward the Canadian border after Midnight. Lows ranging from the lower 30s north to the lower 50s in Southern NY and New England.

Cloudy and becoming windy with showers early tomorrow, changing to sleet and freezing rain before ending north of I-90. Early highs in the lower 50s south of I-90, colder north, with temperatures falling sharply by the end of the day.