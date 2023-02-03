NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast 2-3-23

Mostly sunny, windy and frigid today. Highs near 0 in northern NY and New England, and 0 to 15 above elsewhere. Wind chill values will range from 10 to 40 below zero. Winds at 25 mph, gusts 40.

Partly cloudy, windy, and bitter cold tonight. Lows 0 to 20 below with wind chill values 20 to 40 below zero. Some isolated locations in the mountains could have wind chill values near 50 below zero at times.

Sunshine mixing with clouds tomorrow. Windy in the morning with wind chill values 20 to 40 below. By the afternoon, the wind will subside and highs will be 0 to 15 above zero.