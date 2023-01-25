NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast

Thickening clouds this morning with snow moving in from south to north, reaching the Catskills by late morning, the Greater Capital District by early afternoon and the Canadian Border by mid-afternoon. Breezy across the hills and mountains. Highs in the mid-30s. Most places will see 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day.

Snow north of I-90, possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain before ending late tonight. South of I-90, snow and mixed precipitation changing to rain showers before ending tonight. Breezy across the hills and mountains. Temperatures holding in the 30s.

Total accumulations by sunrise Thursday:

A slushy coating in the lower Hudson Valley.

1-3 inches in the Mid Hudson Valley and Southern New England.

2-4 inches for the Greater Capital District, the southern Berkshires and the Pioneer Valley.

4-7 inches for the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, the Upper Hudson Valley and Western New England north of I-90.

7-12 inches in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.