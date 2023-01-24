NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast 1-24-23

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Thickening clouds tomorrow morning with snow moving in from south to north, reaching the Catskills by late morning, the Greater Capital District by early afternoon and the Canadian Border by mid-afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s.

Most places will see 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day Wednesday.