© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast 1-24-23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano,
David Guistina
Published January 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST
Paul Caiano
WNYT
/
Paul Caiano

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the mid-30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Thickening clouds tomorrow morning with snow moving in from south to north, reaching the Catskills by late morning, the Greater Capital District by early afternoon and the Canadian Border by mid-afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s.

Most places will see 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day Wednesday.

Tags
Weather Morning WeatherPaul Caiano
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Morning Edition on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina