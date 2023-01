Cloudy and breezy with snow, tapering off this afternoon. Rain and snow in the mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley. Highs in the lower to mid-30s.

Most places will see another 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day with as much as 4 inches in localized areas, especially in Southern Vermont.

A few snow showers tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows mid-upper 20s

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.